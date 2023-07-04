Watch: Argentina World Cup winner Emi Martinez attends East Bengal FC ceremony in Kolkata

The 'Golden Glove winner of the 2022 Qatar World Cup received a lot of love from the crowd as fans couldn't hold themselves and jumped barricades to get a glimpse during the “Tahader Kotha” chat show at Kolkata’s Milan Mela Ground.

Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was welcomed in Kolkata by East Bengal Club. The Golden Glove winner of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar received a lot of love from the crowd as fans couldn't hold themselves and jumped barricades to get a glimpse during the “Tahader Kotha” chat show at Kolkata’s Milan Mela Ground.

Martinez was amazed by the passion for football that the kids possessed in India. “We won everything there was to win, Copa America, 2022 Finalissima against Italy and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. But it does not end there. We want to win the next Copa America and the next FIFA World Cup as well,” he said amidst massive cheers.

Recalling the epic win in Qatar, Martinez said that he was pratising on his psychology the night before the final against France. “After the shootout, Messi came and hugged me and said – ‘I can’t believe you saved us again’. When the best player in the world says that, it is unbelievable,” he said, getting a tad bit emotional.

Talking about his team captain, Martinez said that he is greater than anyone else, including Cristiano Ronaldo. “Messi is a born winner, he was born to win, and he used to talk before every game in the World Cup. In the final, he said – ‘Thank you for everything you have done for me.’ And we ( other players in the team) all wanted to win it for him,” Martinez added.