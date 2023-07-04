CNBC TV18
Watch: Argentina World Cup winner Emi Martinez attends East Bengal FC ceremony in Kolkata

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 4, 2023 9:57:14 PM IST (Updated)

The 'Golden Glove winner of the 2022 Qatar World Cup received a lot of love from the crowd as fans couldn't hold themselves and jumped barricades to get a glimpse during the “Tahader Kotha” chat show at Kolkata’s Milan Mela Ground.

Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was welcomed in Kolkata by East Bengal Club. The Golden Glove winner of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar received a lot of love from the crowd as fans couldn't hold themselves and jumped barricades to get a glimpse during the “Tahader Kotha” chat show at Kolkata’s Milan Mela Ground.

Martinez was amazed by the passion for football that the kids possessed in India. “We won everything there was to win, Copa America, 2022 Finalissima against Italy and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. But it does not end there. We want to win the next Copa America and the next FIFA World Cup as well,” he said amidst massive cheers.
