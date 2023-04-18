WATCH: Aiden Markram puts in a herculean effort to take two acrobatic catches against Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Aiden Markram put in a herculean effort to take two acrobatic catches to dismiss Mumbai Indians’ (MI) batsmen Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav in the encounter between the two teams at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday.

Mumbai was going great guns with the score reading 87/1 after 11 overs when Markram ran backward from extra covers as Kishan charged down the track but couldn’t get enough on the ball bowled by Marco Jansen. Markram kept his calm to safely take the catch and send the southpaw back to the pavilion.

Moreover, Markram repeated that feat in the penultimate delivery of the same over. Suryakumar Yadav had scored seven off his first two deliveries but he tried to drive Jansen's ball on the up and ended up sending it in the air toward covers.

Markram took a couple of steps towards the left before diving full stretch and rounding off his second incredible catch of the match.

Cameron Green (64) top scored as Ishan Kishan (38) and Tilak Varma (37) chipped in with valuable contributions with MI putting up 192 on the board at the end of 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan scalped a wicket each in addition to Jansen’s twin strikes and Tim David’s run out in the future as the home team rounded off a good bowling effort.