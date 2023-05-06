Abhinav Manohar gave the cricket fans a moment to marvel when his direct hit from the boundary dismissed Rajasthan Royals Adam Zampa.

Gujarat Titans (GT) player Abhinav Manohar gave the cricket fans a moment to marvel when his direct hit from the boundary dismissed Rajasthan Royals (RR) player Adam Zampa at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Friday.

During RR's batting, Zampa misunderstood Mohit Sharma's delivery and the ball landed between two GT fielders.

Seeing the ball find its gap, the batters got relieved and kept running for the second run, which is when Manohar picked the ball and quickly threw it on the stumps. It rattled the stumps even when the fielder was standing near the boundary and that throw ended RR's innings for their lowest total in IPL 2023 competition.

Watch the video here:

Rashid Khan (three wickets) and Noor Ahmad (two wickets) dismantled RR's batting lineup in the first innings as they imposed a chasing total of 188 runs.

After bundling Rajasthan Royals out for a mere 118 in 17.5 overs, a 71-run resolute opening stand between Shubman Gill (36) and Wriddhiman Saha (41 not out off 34 balls) set the platform for the huge victory, which was also accomplished with captain Hardik Pandya's brisk unbeaten knock of 39 runs off 15 deliveries.

GT finished at 119 for one in 13.5 overs, winning with 37 balls to spare. The Titans thus also got back to winning ways against last year's finalists RR, handing them their fourth defeat in an overall five meetings, while consolidating their position at the top of the points table.