English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsWatch: Abhinav Manohar's direct hit from the boundary is worth the hype

Watch: Abhinav Manohar's direct hit from the boundary is worth the hype

Watch: Abhinav Manohar's direct hit from the boundary is worth the hype
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 6, 2023 1:18:45 PM IST (Updated)

Abhinav Manohar gave the cricket fans a moment to marvel when his direct hit from the boundary dismissed Rajasthan Royals Adam Zampa.

Gujarat Titans (GT) player Abhinav Manohar gave the cricket fans a moment to marvel when his direct hit from the boundary dismissed Rajasthan Royals (RR) player Adam Zampa at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Friday.

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


During RR's batting, Zampa misunderstood Mohit Sharma's delivery and the ball landed between two GT fielders.
Seeing the ball find its gap, the batters got relieved and kept running for the second run, which is when Manohar picked the ball and quickly threw it on the stumps. It rattled the stumps even when the fielder was standing near the boundary and that throw ended RR's innings for their lowest total in IPL 2023 competition.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X