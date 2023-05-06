2 Min(s) Read
Abhinav Manohar gave the cricket fans a moment to marvel when his direct hit from the boundary dismissed Rajasthan Royals Adam Zampa.
Gujarat Titans (GT) player Abhinav Manohar gave the cricket fans a moment to marvel when his direct hit from the boundary dismissed Rajasthan Royals (RR) player Adam Zampa at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Friday.
During RR's batting, Zampa misunderstood Mohit Sharma's delivery and the ball landed between two GT fielders.
Seeing the ball find its gap, the batters got relieved and kept running for the second run, which is when Manohar picked the ball and quickly threw it on the stumps. It rattled the stumps even when the fielder was standing near the boundary and that throw ended RR's innings for their lowest total in IPL 2023 competition.