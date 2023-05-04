Watch: AAP MP Raghav Chadha attends MI vs PBKS IPL game with Parineeti Chopra amid dating rumours

The AAP politician was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend and Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra at last night's IPL game in Mohali.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha was spotted with Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.

The two laughed and greeted the fans in the stadium in a game that MI won by chasing down 215 with more than an over to spare.

According to a report by India Today, the roka of Chopra and Chadha has already been done. It was apparently a very private family affair. They are likely to tie the knot in October this year as both of them are currently taking care of their respective work commitments before getting on with the wedding festivities.