There is no denying that the crowd and support staff at MA Chidambaram Stadium adore their 'Thala' MS Dhoni. Just before the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is about to play their 10th IPL final, an emotional heartfelt video was posted by IPL's Twitter handle, where fans and stadium on-duty staff shared their feelings about their skipper.

A fan said, "I have been working here on IPL duties for 10 years, initially my motivation to do this job was only to be able to see Dhoni."

"So, I had made a special request to be on this job. I think we will miss Dhoni. People say this will be his last IPL. I don't know if that is true. Howsoever many captains may come to captain CSK in the future, there is no chance that we will ever see anybody like him. He keeps appearing in my dreams," a fan said.

CSK qualified for the summit clash with a victory over Gujarat in Qualifier 1 whereas Shubman Gill's emphatic 129-run knock propelled the Titans to their second straight IPL final.

"From my childhood, for me, it has always been Dhoni, just when I was hoping to see him someday, I got to see him, and then when I was wondering if I could be in a photo with him that happened too," another fan added.

A fan shared his first match experience and said it was a fantastic moment for him. He said, "In first match, everyone was shouting 'Dhoni-Dhoni', it was a fantastic goosebumps moment"

Another little fan added, "I would be really excited to see him. I Love MS Dhoni."