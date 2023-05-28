Just before the Chennai Super Kings is about to play their 10th IPL final, an emotional heartfelt video was posted by IPL's Twitter handle, where fans and stadium on-duty staff shared their feelings about their skipper.

There is no denying that the crowd and support staff at MA Chidambaram Stadium adore their 'Thala' MS Dhoni. Just before the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is about to play their 10th IPL final, an emotional heartfelt video was posted by IPL's Twitter handle, where fans and stadium on-duty staff shared their feelings about their skipper.

A fan said, "I have been working here on IPL duties for 10 years, initially my motivation to do this job was only to be able to see Dhoni."

"So, I had made a special request to be on this job. I think we will miss Dhoni. People say this will be his last IPL. I don't know if that is true. Howsoever many captains may come to captain CSK in the future, there is no chance that we will ever see anybody like him. He keeps appearing in my dreams," a fan said.