Watch | A game of chess underwater in full scuba gear

Chennai is currently hosting the 44th Chess Olympiad. The winner is yet to be decided, but a team of scuba divers grabbed the eyeballs with a watery promo event, whose video has gone viral on social media platforms.

A group of six dived 60 feet into the sea and played their chess right there. One of the divers even dressed up as the event mascot Thambi, the knight piece on a chess board.

Scuba divers in #Chennai too join to celebrate the #44thChessOlympiad2022 They went underwater and played chess recently #ChessChennai2022 #ChessOlympiad2022 #FIDEChessOlympiad2022Video credit: Temple Adventure pic.twitter.com/168QuAcUaa — Sunitha Sekar (@SunithaSekar) August 1, 2022

In the video, a team of six scuba divers, led by an instructor named S.B. Aravind Tharunsri, who was the man dressed up like the Thambi mascot, descended 60 feet near the Neelankarai beach in Chennai. Carrying the national flag, the team of divers then played a chess match using specially designed chess pieces made with heavy coins.

"Chess is our pride. We are celebrating that. Art director Saravanan created a replica of the mascot, Thambi, for us," said Tharunsri, reported NDTV.

"No plastic was used in the stunt and neither did we leave anything behind," the diving instructor added.

Starting on July 28 in the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, the event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. With 187 teams of male players competing in the tournament for the Hamilton-Russell Cup and another 162 women’s teams competing for the Vera Menchik Cup, the tournament is one of the biggest events of chess in the year. Over 2,500 players are competing in the event, which has seen many of Chennai’s iconic locations being painted black and white like a chess board.