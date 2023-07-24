Watch: 808 Goats come together to celebrate Lionel Messi's dream debut for Inter Miami

The video creates an aerial video of 808 goats gathered in a way that replicated Messi's face. The advertisement ends with the caption “808 Goals, 808 GOATS for the G.O.A.T. Welcome Messi. Bienvenido Messi.”

The 7-time Ballon d’Or made a dream debut for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami as he scored a stoppage-time winner to beat Liga MX's Cruz Azul 2-1 in their Leagues Cup opener in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Riding on the popularity of this event, fast food giant Lay's released an appreciation video where they collected 808 goats to honour the G.O.A.T - Lione Messi.

The video creates an aerial video of 808 goats gathered in a way that replicated Messi's face. The advertisement starts with a farmer munching the chips which then cuts to the ranch owner getting outside his shed where the goats are arranged in such a way that they mimic Messi's face. The advertisement ends with the caption "808 Goals, 808 GOATS for the G.O.A.T. Welcome Messi. Bienvenido Messi."

After the winning goal in that game, Messi ran toward the right corner of the field with his arms spread wide and then headed to the sidelines on the other side where he shared a hug with his family.

"I knew I had to score, it was the last play of the game and I had to score so we didn't' go to penalties," Messi said on the broadcast through a translator.

"It was very important for us to get this win because it's a new tournament and it's going to give us confidence moving forward."

With four-times NBA champion LeBron James, tennis great Serena Williams and reality television star Kim Kardashian among those in the sold-out crowd, Messi entered the game as a second-half substitute to a rousing ovation with Miami ahead 1-0.

At one point, Messi ran into a Cruz Azul player in the box and fell to the ground and while his team and supporters wanted a penalty the referee immediately wagged his finger, denying the Argentine a chance at a spot-kick.

The 36-year-old then set up what appeared to be the winning goal in the 89th minute but Martinez, who tapped the ball into the net, was ruled offside.

But Messi, seven months removed from leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar, got his chance to shine once again.

"As soon as I saw the free kick given I thought this is the way it's meant to end," said Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham. "It's so exciting tonight for our fans. All of these people that have come down here to see Leo just step on the pitch, let alone just do what he's done.

"It's a dream come true for everybody in this stadium and everybody around this country to see Leo step into the MLS and perform and I don't have many words for that."

Messi's Miami debut coincidentally came 16 years to the day after Beckham played his first game for MLS side LA Galaxy. The euphoria over Messi's arrival in South Florida reached a fever pitch as restaurants are offering food and drink options named after him while murals depicting his likeness have popped up all around Miami.

(With Reuters inputs)