Watch | Virat Kohli given out LBW by 3rd umpire despite inside edge

Virat Kohli was dismissed just six runs short of a half-century in the post-Lunch session of Day 2 as he was trapped in front of the wickets by Australia's debutant spinner Matthew Kuhnemann. But replays of Kohli's dismissal suggested that he could have nicked the ball first before the ball hit the pads.

A moment of controversy raked up during the post-Lunch session of Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and Australia being played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli resumed India's innings after the Lunch break with India's score reading 88/4.

Jadeja was the first batter to depart in the second session of the day as he was trapped in the front of the wickets by Todd Murphy on the fifth delivery of the 47th over. But the moment of contention arrived soon after Jadeja's wicket.

Kohli, playing on 44, faced a delivery by Australia's debutant left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann. Kuhnemann dished out a good length delivery on middle and leg stump that made Kohli press forward and defend. But the ball seemed to have caught Kohli's front pad first. It made the Aussies go up in appeal. Umpire Nitin Menon was in-charge was standing at the bowler's end during the course of the over. He quickly raised his finger and declared Kohli as OUT! Kohli took the review straightaway. As the review was taken it showed that there was an inside edge. The UltraEdge technology used to check faint inside edges during the reviews also showed some disturbance when the ball was close to the bat. Even close angles of the replay showed that the ball had got the inside edge of the bat.

TV Umpire Richard Illingworth had a good close look at the review but felt that there was no inside edge and moved ahead to check if the ball was hitting the stumps and it was the umpire's call. Illingworth conveyed to Menon to stay with his original decision of OUT! So Kohli had to walk back to the dressing room.

After he reached the dressing room, the TV cameras caught Kohli closely analyzing his dismissal.

Former Indian cricketer, Wasim Jaffer, who is fairly active on Twitter also took to the social media platform to share his views of Kohli's dismissal.