Wasim Jaffer showers praise on Shubman Gill, says that the young batsman is the next big thing after Virat Kohli

By CNBCTV18.com Contributor Dec 17, 2022 4:04:41 PM IST (Published)

Shubhman Gill notched his first Test hundred in the ongoing Test match between Bangladesh and India. After the century, Gill won praise of many and one of the persons showering praise on the young batsman was former cricketer Wasim Jaffer. In Jaffer's opinion, Gill could be the next big thing in Indian cricket after Virat Kohli.

(Edited by : Prakhar Sachdeo)
