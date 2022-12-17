Wasim Jaffer showers praise on Shubman Gill, says that the young batsman is the next big thing after Virat Kohli

Shubhman Gill notched his first Test hundred in the ongoing Test match between Bangladesh and India. After the century, Gill won praise of many and one of the persons showering praise on the young batsman was former cricketer Wasim Jaffer. In Jaffer's opinion, Gill could be the next big thing in Indian cricket after Virat Kohli.

Making a bold prediction, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer said that the Indian team’s star opening batsman Shubman Gill would be the next big thing after legendary batter Virat Kohli.

Jaffer was impressed by Gill’s recent maiden Test century in the first Test match against Bangladesh in Chattogram on December 16. Gill made it to Team India for the first Test against Bangladesh after skipper Rohit Sharma sustained an injury in his thumb on December 7 and was ruled out of the Test match.

Opening the innings with KL Rahul, Gill scored 110 runs of 152 balls, hitting 10 fours and three sixes. His exceptional knock helped the team set a target of 513 for Bangladesh. India declared after scoring 258/2 in their second innings.

"He's a class player. After Virat Kohli, he'll probably be the next big batsman that's gonna come out of the Indian camp. He's like a three-format player for me," Jaffer said about Gill in a discussion on ESPNCricinfo after the end of the third day’s play.

Speaking about his own performance in the match, Gill said getting the first century in the Test format meant a lot to him, especially since he missed out on opportunities to do so before. According to Gill, his maiden Test century “was long time coming” for the former U-19 World Cup winner. “Today it was all about getting the difficult situation out of the way,” he said.

Gill made his debut in Test matches for India against Australia in 2020.