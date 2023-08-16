Wasim Akram slams PCB for excluding Imran Khan from the video celebrating Pakistan cricket

The PCB on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day i.e. August 14 posted a video on Twitter that celebrates Pakistan cricket. The video gives a glimpse of the history of cricket in Pakistan and highlights some of the most memorable moments in the nation's cricket history.

Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board, the PCB, for excluding Imran Khan for a video that celebrates Pakistan Cricket.

The PCB on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day i.e. August 14 posted a video on Twitter that celebrates Pakistan cricket. The video gives a glimpse of the history of cricket in Pakistan and highlights some of the most memorable moments in the nation's cricket history. Hence the video has mention of the year 1952 when the country made its international debut. It highlights Hanif Muhammad's historic triple hundred in a Test match in 1958. Then it recalls Javed Miandad's last ball six against Indian bowler Chetan Sharma that helped Pakistan lift the Austral-Asia Cup in 1986. Next it recalls Pakistan's Cricket World Cup in Australia in 1992. This is where the video omits Imran Khan. As while compiling the top moments of Pakistan's 1992 Cricket World Cup win in the video, it doesn't mention or highlights Khan, under whose captaincy Pakistan won the World Cup.

The video then fast-forwards to the 1996 Cricket World Cup when Pakistan's Lahore city host the tournament's final. Other moments that find their mention in the video are speed merchant Shoaib Akhtar's dual with Sachin Tendulkar, Pakistan's first Asia Cup wins in 2000 and 2012, 2009 T20 World Cup win, 2017 Champions Trophy win, Babar Azam's rise to the number one spot in the ICC ODI rankings and a few more.

But unimpressed with such blatant exclusion of Khan from the video, Akram tweeted,

" I got the shock of my life when I watched PCB’s short clip on the history of Pakistan cricket minus the great Imran Khan… political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed Pakistan into a strong unit in his time and gave us a pathway… PCB should delete the video and apologise. "

Khan, who has also served as the country's Prime Minister, has been found guilty of corruption, sentenced to three years in prison, and barred from contesting elections for five years.