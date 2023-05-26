Was Akash Madhwal banned from taking part in local cricket tournaments in Uttarakhand?

“Nobody let him play here. There was a lot of fear of his bowling. So, he was banned from the local tournaments. Darr ka mahoul tha (They feared him). Akash used to go outside of Roorkee and play. But yeah, his tennis ball days are done. He is so, so happy right now,” Ashish reportedly mentioned.

Mumbai Indians’ (MI) latest bowling sensation Akash Madhwal was banned from participating in local tennis ball leagues in Roorkee as there was a ‘fear of his bowling’, according to his older brother Ashish. Madhwal shot to stardom by returning with figures of 3.3-0-5-5 in Mumbai’s victory against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old kicked off his domestic cricket journey merely four years ago. He is a late bloomer in the cricketing world, having picked up the sport relatively belatedly as he was completing his B.Tech instead.

Also Read:

Madhwal first rose into prominence as a tennis ball star in Uttarakhand and was roped in by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as a net bowler in 2019. MI acquired him as a replacement player for Suryakumar Yadav for a sum of Rs 20 lakh last year and was retained in the squad for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as well.