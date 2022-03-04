Shane Warne dies: Tributes, condolences pour in from around the world

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔

The world expressed its grief when news broke that Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday. The former leg-spinner was 52.
Several former and current cricketers, as well as politicians and celebrities, expressed their condolences and paid their tributes online. Indian Premier League teams too paid homage to the legendary leg-spinner.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Wasim Jaffer (@wasimjaffer14)

(This is a developing story. Keep checking back here for updates)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

Storyboard18 | To Her, With Love: From DDB Mudra's Pallavi Chakravarti to Twitter's Kanika Mittal, a 'thank you' to the women who shaped them