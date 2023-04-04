Wankhede seat where 2011 World Cup winning six landed to be named after MS Dhoni

This is the first time that an Indian stadium will feature a seat named after a cricketer. MS Dhoni’s match-winning six won India its first World Cup trophy in 28 years.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Monday announced to name a seat in honour of former Indian Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the Wankhede Stadium. On the 12th anniversary of India’s victory at the 2011 ODI World Cup, the MCA president announced the decision to name the seat after MS Dhoni.

The seat is at the spot where the former team Indian captain’s title-winning six in the 2011 World Cup had landed.

MCA president Amol Kale told The Indian Express that the spot has been identified at the MCA pavilion and a permanent seat will be named after Dhoni there.

The Wankhede Stadium already houses stands named after great cricketers such as Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, and Vijay Merchant, and gates named after Vinoo Mankad and Polly Umrigar.

“The MCA took a decision today (Monday) to name a seat inside the stadium after MS Dhoni. The spot will be where his match-winning six landed against Sri Lanka in the final of the 2011 World Cup. We will be requesting MS Dhoni to come to the stadium for the inauguration where he will also be presented with a memento,” Kale said in the report.

The exact date of the inauguration is yet to be decided, but the MCA is hoping to inaugurate the seat and hold a memorial on April 8, when CSK comes to Mumbai for an IPL match at Wankhede Stadium.

Due to such short notice, Dhoni's availability is still not confirmed.

MS Dhoni’s match-winning six won India its first World Cup trophy in 28 years. At a recent event, Dhoni revealed the best moment of the match was not hitting the six, but it was when the whole stadium chanted ‘Vande Mataram’ to show support.

Dhoni revealed that the best feeling came 15-20 minutes before the winning moment.