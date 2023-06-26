Wanindu Hasaranga breaks 33-year-old ODI record, takes third straight five-wicket haul in World Cup qualifiers

Wanindu Hasaranga again made the difference with the ball for Sri Lanka, as he claimed five wickets for 79 against Ireland. Prior to this he picked six wickets for 24 against the United Arab Emirates and five scalps for 13 against Oman. However, the 5/79 against Ireland was the second most expensive five-wicket haul in the ODI format.

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has equalled Waqar Younis’ 33-year-old record after taking a third consecutive five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. In the ongoing ODI World Cup qualifies, Sri Lanka defeated Ireland by 133 runs at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Hasaranga again made the difference with the ball, as he claimed five wickets for 79 against Ireland. Prior to this he picked six wickets for 24 against the United Arab Emirates and five scalps for 13 against Oman. However, the 5/79 against Ireland was the second most expensive five-wicket haul in the ODI format.

Back in November 1990, Pakistani bowler Waqar picked 5/11 and 5/16 against New Zealand and 5/52 against West Indies. Hasaranga becomes the second bowler to achieve this record-breaking figure.

Irish Dreams Crash

Sri Lanka ended Ireland's hopes with a massive 133-run win to qualify for Super Six in the ICC World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

The result also clinched a place in the Super Six for Scotland and Oman, who were in action at the same time. Dimuth Karunaratne had produced knocks of 52 and 61 not out in wins over the UAE and Oman, and produced his best performance with 103 as Sri Lanka made 325 after being invited to bat.

Ireland were all out for 192. In the other game of the tournament, Brandon McMullen began this tournament with a five-wicket haul, and he now has a maiden ODI hundred after firing Scotland to a 76-run win over Oman.

(with PTI inputs)