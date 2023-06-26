Wanindu Hasaranga breaks 33-year-old ODI record, takes third straight five-wicket haul in World Cup qualifiers

Wanindu Hasaranga again made the difference with the ball for Sri Lanka, as he claimed five wickets for 79 against Ireland. Prior to this he picked six wickets for 24 against the United Arab Emirates and five scalps for 13 against Oman. However, the 5/79 against Ireland was the second most expensive five-wicket haul in the ODI format.

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has equalled Waqar Younis’ 33-year-old record after taking a third consecutive five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. In the ongoing ODI World Cup qualifies, Sri Lanka defeated Ireland by 133 runs at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Wanindu Hasaranga becomes the first player to take 3 five-wicket hauls in the same ODI series.In first 3 matches of this WC qualifier6/24 vs UAE5/13 vs Oman5/79 vs Ireland — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 25, 2023

Back in November 1990, Pakistani bowler Waqar picked 5/11 and 5/16 against New Zealand and 5/52 against West Indies. Hasaranga becomes the second bowler to achieve this record-breaking figure.