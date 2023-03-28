VUSPORT signs Sunil Chhetri and AB De Villiers as brand ambassadors

homesports NewsVUSPORT signs Sunil Chhetri and AB De Villiers as brand ambassadors

VUSPORT is a sports analytics, streaming and content platform.The brand was launched on social media (YouTube, Instagram, Twitter etc.) in early 2022 by Super  Six Sports Gaming (SSSG), the parent company of the well-known Daily Fantasy Sports App, Fantasy  Akhada.

VUSPORT has signed former South African cricketer AB De Villiers and captain of India's men's football team Sunil Chhetri as its brand ambassadors.  The brand also announced the launch of the VUSPORT App which delivers Sports Analytics, Streaming  & Content to your fingertips.

Also Read: Leading sports tech and media platform Sportzcraazy acquires Kabaddi Adda
Over the last 12 months, on the back of high quality data-backed content and interesting  streaming rights’ acquisition, VUSPORT boasts of a strong following in the target audience and the  new mobile application will change the way sports is consumed in India.
Apart from delivering live scores and detailed stats of cricket & football matches across the world,  the app will provide data science-backed insights and tips for fantasy sports users to make more  evolved decision in their team selection. The app also provides streaming options for both the sports  and engaging content to keep the user hooked on to the platform.
AB De Villiers, widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, said, “I am thrilled to be  associated with VUSPORT. As a sportsman, I know how important it is to have access to accurate and  up-to-date information. VUSPORT provides that and so much more. It's a fantastic platform for  sports enthusiasts."
Sunil Chhetri, the 3rd highest active goal-scorer in the world, added,” I am excited to be a part of the  VUSPORT family. I believe this platform has the potential to change the way people in India view  sports. The analytics and content offered are unparalleled, and I look forward to working with the  team to bring the best content to fans across the country.”
VUSPORT aims to establish itself as the go-to platform for sports analytics and the strong data  sciences behind the content will be a biggest differentiator for the product.
Pratik Gosar, CEO, VUSPORT, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome two sporting greats on  board this journey with us. It has been our organisation’s vision to bring joy to hard-core sports fans  through technology and we are all set to revolutionize the way sports is consumed in India.”
Sumit Kumar Jha, Group COO, said, “After the huge success of Fantasy Akhada, we are extremely  excited to see the way our second product has shaped up. The seamlessness of the app along with  very high quality data insights has left me amazed. This speaks volumes of the quality of talent we  have within our organisation in the Tech & Data Sciences teams. We are ready and cannot wait to  wow the users.”
Super Six Sports Gaming, a sports tech organisation, valued at $135mn, was recently in news for their recent funding  round of $11mn, led by Florintree Advisors. With the IPL around the corner, the company is all set to  engage the audiences in more ways than one and create a sporting ecosystem in the country.
