VUSPORT signs Sunil Chhetri and AB De Villiers as brand ambassadors

VUSPORT is a sports analytics, streaming and content platform.The brand was launched on social media (YouTube, Instagram, Twitter etc.) in early 2022 by Super Six Sports Gaming (SSSG), the parent company of the well-known Daily Fantasy Sports App, Fantasy Akhada.

VUSPORT has signed former South African cricketer AB De Villiers and captain of India's men's football team Sunil Chhetri as its brand ambassadors. The brand also announced the launch of the VUSPORT App which delivers Sports Analytics, Streaming & Content to your fingertips.

VUSPORT is a sports analytics, streaming and content platform.

The brand was launched on social media (YouTube, Instagram, Twitter etc.) in early 2022 by Super Six Sports Gaming (SSSG), the parent company of the well-known Daily Fantasy Sports App, Fantasy Akhada.

Over the last 12 months, on the back of high quality data-backed content and interesting streaming rights’ acquisition, VUSPORT boasts of a strong following in the target audience and the new mobile application will change the way sports is consumed in India.

Apart from delivering live scores and detailed stats of cricket & football matches across the world, the app will provide data science-backed insights and tips for fantasy sports users to make more evolved decision in their team selection. The app also provides streaming options for both the sports and engaging content to keep the user hooked on to the platform.

AB De Villiers, widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, said, “I am thrilled to be associated with VUSPORT. As a sportsman, I know how important it is to have access to accurate and up-to-date information. VUSPORT provides that and so much more. It's a fantastic platform for sports enthusiasts."

Sunil Chhetri, the 3rd highest active goal-scorer in the world, added,” I am excited to be a part of the VUSPORT family. I believe this platform has the potential to change the way people in India view sports. The analytics and content offered are unparalleled, and I look forward to working with the team to bring the best content to fans across the country.”

VUSPORT aims to establish itself as the go-to platform for sports analytics and the strong data sciences behind the content will be a biggest differentiator for the product.

Pratik Gosar, CEO, VUSPORT, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome two sporting greats on board this journey with us. It has been our organisation’s vision to bring joy to hard-core sports fans through technology and we are all set to revolutionize the way sports is consumed in India.”

Sumit Kumar Jha, Group COO, said, “After the huge success of Fantasy Akhada, we are extremely excited to see the way our second product has shaped up. The seamlessness of the app along with very high quality data insights has left me amazed. This speaks volumes of the quality of talent we have within our organisation in the Tech & Data Sciences teams. We are ready and cannot wait to wow the users.”

Super Six Sports Gaming, a sports tech organisation, valued at $135mn, was recently in news for their recent funding round of $11mn, led by Florintree Advisors. With the IPL around the corner, the company is all set to engage the audiences in more ways than one and create a sporting ecosystem in the country.