Vultures are circling: Glenn McGrath says David Warner might not be picked in Tests after Ashes 2023

Warner struck three boundaries before Chris Woakes dismissed him for 24 runs in the first innings of the fifth Test on Thursday. The 36-year-old has notched 225 runs at an average of 25 in nine innings in this series.

Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath has said that David Warner might be playing his last Test match if he does not get a big score in the second innings of the game at The Oval.

Warner unveiled his plans of hanging up his boots from the longest format after the match at Sydney against Pakistan in January. However, McGrath is of the opinion that Warner might not last that long in the squad given his recent run of poor form.

Also Read:

“I know he came out the other day and said he wanted to play it to the end of next summer. But I think the pressure is on him; the vultures are circling. Unless he comes out in the second dig and produces a big score, I think he might struggle. Unfortunately, he’s got a lot of starts this series and then just gets out,” the 53-year-old mentioned.

He added, “He had that big innings back in Australia on Boxing Day where he got the 200, but there hasn’t been a sort of real big score before or after that for quite some time.”

Warner struck three boundaries before Chris Woakes dismissed him for 24 runs in the first innings of the fifth Test on Thursday. The 36-year-old has notched 225 runs at an average of 25 in nine innings in this series. He has gotten past the 50-run mark only once and has arguably failed to be a dependable partner to Usman Khawaja at the top of the batting order.

Warner has entered the final year of his international career. With his Test retirement nearing, he has plans to give up playing for Australia after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup that will be held in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA) in mid-2024.