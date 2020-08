Sports

Vivo will not be IPL title sponsors this year: BCCI

Updated : August 06, 2020 04:31 PM IST

Vivo won the IPL title sponsorship rights for five years from 2018 to 2022 for a reported sum of Rs 2190 crore, approximately Rs 440 crore per annum.

The BCCI is likely to float a tender for the new title sponsors as mandated by its constitution.