India Viswanathan Anand to launch academy to train youngsters Updated : December 10, 2020 04:29 PM IST Viswanathan Anand has joined hands with WestBridge Capital to launch an academy to train youngsters. The initial list of trainees and grantees of the WACA Fellowship are 15-year old R Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin (16), Raunak Sadhwani (15), D Gukesh (14) and Praggnanandhaa's sister R Vaishali (19).