    Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand becomes deputy president of International Chess Federation
    PTI

    The elections to the world chess body were held during the FIDE Congress which is being conducted here alongside the 44th Chess Olympiad. Incumbent president Arkady Dvorkovich was re-elected.

    Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand was on Sunday elected deputy president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), the sport's world governing body, while incumbent president Arkady Dvorkovich was re-elected for a second term. Five-time world champion Anand was part of Dvorkovich's team.
    Dvorkovich received 157 votes as against 16 by his rival Andrii Baryshpolets while the number of invalid votes was 1 and abstentions stood at 5. The elections to the world chess body were held during the FIDE Congress which is being conducted here alongside the 44th Chess Olympiad.

    ChessViswanathan Anand

