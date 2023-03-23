Shoaib Akhtar appealed to Virat Kohli to play for the next 10 years at least so that he could score 100 centuries top break Sachin Tendulkar's record in Tests in ODIs.

In the background of Legends League Cricket in Doha, former Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar appealed to Virat Kohli to play for at least the next 10 years. There is enough hype around Kohli's potential to break Sachin Tendulkar's ultimate record of 100 centuries( in Tests and ODIs). In a recent interaction with the media, Akhtar said that Virat will score at least 110 centuries by the time he retires. The conversation started after King Kohli's latest century in the Test match against Australia in Ahmedabad which was his first in the long format in over three years.

Akhtar went on claiming that Kohli wouldn't have managed to score the number of centuries that he has done until now, if he played during 'his' era. "If I, Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram would have been at our peak, then Virat would have found it tough. We sledged a lot and being a Punjabi, he would have reacted. We would have needled him a lot," Akhtar said of the dream showdown.

ALSO READ:

Akhtar claimed that during that time, only one white ball was used in a One-day International inning and when just one white ball was used in an inning, it used to get softer which made it difficult to cut so many big shots in the final overs of the match.

"If he had played in our times, then he might not have had these 70-odd hundreds, he might have scored 30-50 hundred but those hundreds would have been of a different class. We personally felt that Sunil Gavaskar was the greatest of all, especially when he played the bowlers of the 80s, they were the toughest of the bowlers to face. Gavaskar scored 34-odd hundreds then. Sachin is also great because he faced bowling of our times, with no restrictions for bowlers", he added.