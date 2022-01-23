'Virat Kohli should forgive and move forward': Shoaib Akhtar claims Indian cricketer was 'forced' to leave captaincy

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has claimed there are certain lobbies in Indian cricket which forced Virat Kohli to step down as team India captain from all formats in a span of few months, News18 reported.

"There are lobbies against him and there are people against him and that is the reason why he stepped down," said Akhtar.

Last year, Kohli had stepped down as the T20I captain and then he was removed as the ODI leader as the selectors wanted one skipper for the white-ball format.

Kohli last week stepped down as India's Test captain after leading the side for seven years. In a statement announcing his resignation, Kohli said, "I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and I can't do that, it's not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and cannot be dishonest to my team."

Akhtar who is currently participating in the Legends League Cricket, while talking to ANI said: "This is not the best of times for him but he needs to prove what he is made of. Is he made of steel or iron? He is a great guy and a cricketer. Do not try too many things, just go out there and play cricket. He is a great batsman and has achieved more than anyone else in the world. He just needs to go out there and play with his natural flow."

"He plays a lot with his bottom hand and I think when the form is out, bottom hand players usually are the first ones to get in trouble. I think he's gonna come out of this. He should move forward from this and not keep any bitterness against anyone. Just forgive everybody and keep moving," he added.

Talking about India's next Test captain, the pacer said: "I know BCCI will make a smart decision regarding this."

(With inputs from ANI)