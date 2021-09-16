Virat Kohli to step down as India T20 captain after upcoming World Cup

Team India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday announced that he will step down as T20 captain after the T20 World Cup which will be held in Dubai in October this year.

"Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all three formats and captaining regularly for last five to six years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead Indian team in Test and ODI cricket," Kohli said in a statement on his Twitter page. "I have given my everything to the Team during my time as T20 captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 captain and will continue to do so for the T20 team as a batsman moving forward," Kohli said in a statement.

He said the decision was taken after consulting head coach Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma, and the same has been conveyed to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and BCCI President Saurav Ganguly.

Kohli has played 90 T20 Internationals scoring 3159 runs with 28 fifties and captained India in 45 of those games winning 27 and losing 14. He has a winning percentage of 65.11.

The development came after reports had surfaced last week that Virat Kohli may soon hand over the reins to fellow batsman Rohit Sharma

A split captaincy like the one expected from Kohli and Sharma is not new for Indian cricket. Dhoni first became the skipper at a time when Anil Kumble was still the captain of the test team. When Dhoni left the captaincy to Kohli, he still retained the captaincy of the test team himself as well.

Other national teams like England, Australia, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka also have split captaincy for their teams for different formats.