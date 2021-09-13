Virat Kohli to hand over limited-over captaincy to Rohit Sharma: Report

Virat Kohli, India's most successful cricket captain, may soon hand over the reins to fellow batsman Rohit Sharma. Kohli is expected to let Sharma take charge after the T20 World Cup in the UAE, reported The Times of India

But Sharma is only expected to take over the white-ball captaincy, with Kohli remaining the captain for test matches for India. Kohli has also reportedly wanted to pass on some responsibilities in order to focus on his batting.

While Kohli has made a successful career leading Team India, his lack of success in international tournaments has led to the growing discontent of his leadership in the BCCI.

Kohli's team selection for the inaugural World Test Championship match against New Zealand particularly concerned top office-bearers Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah, and vice-president Rajeev Shukla.

“The BCCI is deeply concerned about Virat Kohli’s captaincy, especially in the ICC tournaments because of his failure as a captain in the ICC events. In a meeting held by the BCCI office-bearers in July after the WTC Final, it emerged that a lot of BCCI officials are unsatisfied with Virat’s captaincy,” read a report in cricketaddictor.com

With Kohli following in the footsteps of MS Dhoni, the Indian skipper who had managed to bring India three international trophies in six years, Kohli's lack of success on the front is keenly felt.

Many have even highlighted his lack of success in terms of winning a trophy in the IPL as well, where his team Royal Challengers Bangalore have been unable to lift the trophy.

A split captaincy like the one expected from Kohli and Sharma is not new for Indian cricket. Dhoni first became the skipper at a time when Anil Kumble was still the captain of the test team. When Dhoni left the captaincy to Kohli, he still retained the captaincy of the test team himself as well.

Other national teams like England, Australia, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka also have split captaincy for their teams for different formats.