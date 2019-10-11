Business
Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag with 7th double hundred
Updated : October 11, 2019 03:51 PM IST
Kohli, who didn't have any ton to his name this year, has now become the Indian batsman with most number of double tons to his name.
The Indian skipper reached his seventh double century in his 81st Test and in the process surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag who both had scored six double hundreds in their stellar career.
