#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Sports
Business

Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag with 7th double hundred

Updated : October 11, 2019 03:51 PM IST

Kohli, who didn't have any ton to his name this year, has now become the Indian batsman with most number of double tons to his name.
The Indian skipper reached his seventh double century in his 81st Test and in the process surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag who both had scored six double hundreds in their stellar career.
Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag with 7th double hundred
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher, up 1% for the week; Infosys, Vedanta rise 4%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher, up 1% for the week; Infosys, Vedanta rise 4%

TCS Q2 net profit grows 1.8% YoY to Rs 8,042 crore, misses estimates

TCS Q2 net profit grows 1.8% YoY to Rs 8,042 crore, misses estimates

IndusInd Bank Q2 net jumps 52% to Rs 1,401 crore

IndusInd Bank Q2 net jumps 52% to Rs 1,401 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV