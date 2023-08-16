Virat Kohli slams leading Indian daily for publishing fake news about their Alibaug farmhouse

Recently, a newspaper daily reported that the power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were building a cricket pitch at their Alibaug farmhouse.

A few days after clarifying his social media income reports on Twitter, Virat Kohli once again spoke about another fake news on Instagram. Recently, a newspaper daily reported that the power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were building a cricket pitch at their Alibaug farmhouse.

Sharing the screenshot of the report, Kohli wrote, Newspaper that I’ve been reading since childhood has also started putting out fake news (Bachpan se jo akhbar Padha hai, wo bhi fake news chaapne lage ab).

According to that report, Anushka and Virat have invested in an 8-acre land in Alibaug where they will build their farmhouse. The reports also claimed that Kohli is personally looking into the details of the cricket pitch which will be built on that land worth Rs 19.24 crore.

Earlier this week, Kohli dismissed the news which said he gets Rs 11.45 for each Instagram post. “While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making the rounds about my social media earnings is not true,” Kohli wrote on Twitter.

While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true. 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 12, 2023 As per a report by Hopperhq, an Instagram scheduling tool, Kohli earns $ 1,384,000 for one Instagram post. This makes Kohli, who is also the most followed Asian on Instagram, the highest-earning Asian on the list and 14th overall, just behind American actress, dancer and singer Jennifer Lopez. As per a report by Hopperhq, an Instagram scheduling tool, Kohli earns $ 1,384,000 for one Instagram post. This makes Kohli, who is also the most followed Asian on Instagram, the highest-earning Asian on the list and 14th overall, just behind American actress, dancer and singer Jennifer Lopez.

The list is dominated by football legend Cristiano Ronaldo who earns a sum of $ 3,234,000 for one Instagram post. Ronaldo also became the first person to have over 600 million followers on Instagram.