Virat Kohli shares his thoughts on social media prior to big day of WTC final

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 11, 2023 12:25:26 PM IST (Updated)

Virat Kohli's unbeaten knock of 44 (60) at the end of Day 4 kept Indian hopes of an unlikely win alive.

Virat Kohli stood strong between Australia and World Test Championship mace as India lost three wickets in the last phase of Day 4. India was facing a mammoth target of 444 and had lost three promising batters - Shubman Gill (18 off 19), skipper Rohit Sharma (43 off 60) and Cheteshwar Pujara (27 off 47).

Ahead of the final day, Virat Kohli posted a message on Instagram sharing his mindset as the expectation of the win lies on his shoulder. Kohli shared a story on Insta with a quote from Vietnamese monk Thich Nhat Hanh. It read, "If we have too many worries, fears, and doubts, we have no room for living and loving. We need to practice letting go."
X