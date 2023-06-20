Virat Kohli posts a candid message before India's tour to West Indies

India will play two Tests, three ODIs and five one-day internationals against the West Indies starting July 12, for which the Rohit Sharma-led team is slated to depart on July 3.

After the World Test Championship debacle, Virat Kohli's performance was put on the spot as Team India lost yet another ICC final. Recently, as the team gears up for the West Indies tour, Kohli posted a workout video on his Instagram page, stating one either has to move on to get better or sit back and look for excuses.

In his first post after the WTC final, the Indian batter documented his recent workout session and wrote, “Look for excuses or look to get better.” Kohli's Instagram stories often become talking point on social media as it gives a glimpse of his mindset off-field.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and a few other contracted players will check into the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru next week, for Strength & Conditioning (S&C) related work ahead of the national team's departure for the Caribbean islands for a full tour against the West Indies.

Normally, when there is a gap between two international series, the centrally contracted and targeted players, who are not a part of any domestic tournaments are called at the NCA to have an update on their fitness status.

Reportedly, the team management and the selectors are trying to give a new look and shape to the Indian T20 side to prepare them adequately for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup that will be jointly hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America (USA) in mid-2024. Star performers from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, namely: Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal might find a berth in the final roster for the upcoming tour.