Virat Kohli on removal as ODI captain: 'No prior communication from BCCI'

Virat Kohli’s removal as the captain of the Indian One Day International (ODI) team was a surprise not only to his fans but to him as well. Addressing a virtual press conference from Mumbai, Kohli said that there was no prior communication about the move. He, however, clarified that there are no issues between him and Rohit Sharma , who has been appointed as the new captain of the ODI team and that he is available for the 50 over games.

“I was contacted one-and-a-half hour before the Test team selection. There was no prior communication. The chief selector discussed the Test team. And in the end, I was told that I won’t be the captain and I said fine,” he told the media.

His statement comes against the backdrop of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI’s) announcement on December 8 that Rohit Sharma will replace Virat Kohli as captain in ODIs and T20Is going forward.

Kohli said he had discussed his intention to continue as the ODI captain. “I had communicated my desire… unless office bearers, selectors don’t feel likewise. My decision to leave T20I captaincy was taken well,” he added.

When asked about the reason for replacing him as ODI Captain, he said, “Reasons? Obviously, we haven’t won the ICC tournament. I understand the logic behind why they took it.”

Commenting on reports that say Kohli wants to take time off the ODI team, he said he was always available and there has been no such communication with the BCCI. Earlier on Tuesday, a top BCCI official confirmed that the India Test captain Kohli has not put in any formal request for a break from the ODI leg of the upcoming South Africa tour.

Kohli called Rohit a very able captain, who is tactically sound as seen when he has captained in the past. He has assured 100 percent support to the team going forward in T20Is and ODIs.

Speaking about the South Africa series, he said, “We can definitely stand up to any challenge. South Africa is one place where we have never won a Test series, so we are motivated. We will do our absolute best.”