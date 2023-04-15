IPL 2023 RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli becomes first batter to hit 2500 runs at a single venue in IPL history

In the last four matches, Kohli has hit three half-centuries with 19 boundaries and 10 sixes with a strike rate of 129.65. Kohli also became the first batsman to score 2500 runs at a single venue.

Royal Challengers Bangalore star player Virat Kohli hit yet another half-century at the Chinnaswamy Stadium against Delhi Capitals. Kohli also became the first batsman to score 2500 runs at a single venue. The former RCB captain has been a leading run-scorer and has given match-defining innings in crucial games. While chasing 172 against Mumbai Indians at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli scored 49-ball 82 and added 148 with an opening partner and captain Faf du Plessis.

RCB's batting looks settled with the trio of captain Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell all slamming quickfire half-centuries in the given matches. Kohli is now eyeing for 7000 run milestones and he is short of just 162 runs to reach there. By the end of 2022, Kohli has put an end to his hundred droughts in Test cricket with a fine 186 against Australia in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad.

He also hit a century against Bangladesh and started 2023 with two hundred in a 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at home.

Third 5⃣0⃣ in a row this season at the Chinnaswamy stadium! Virat in RED hot form 🥵#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/dydEDhpSBG— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 15, 2023 Kohli's form is a defining feature for the Indian national team and his IPL records reaffirm that the athlete is in great shape mentally as well as on the field.

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs in their IPL match on Saturday. RCB posted 174 for 6 with Virat Kohli top-scoring with a 34-ball 50, while Mahipal Lomror and Glenn Maxwell chipped in with 26 and 24 respectively.

For DC, Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets apiece. In reply, DC lost three quick wickets to be reduced to 2 for 3 at one stage and the team never recovered from the setback, eventually finishing at 151 for nine in their 20 overs. It was Delhi's fifth loss on the trot, leaving them with the task of winning eight of their next nine games to have any hopes of making it to the knockout stage.