By Prakhar Sachdeo

The most hotly debated topic in Indian cricket at the moment is who should open alongside Rohit Sharma in T20s?

The question is not new and probably has its origins in India's debacle at last year's T20 World Cup. In the UAE, India crashed out of the tournament early after two defeats — against Pakistan and New Zealand.

There were similar patterns in the two defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand. India batted first in both matches and were off to a poor start. Against Pakistan, India were reduced to 31/3 thanks to a brilliant opening spell by Shaheen Afridi, who accounted for the wickets of Rohit, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. The

10-wicket loss was such a big blow for India that for the next game against New Zealand saw India changing the batting order. Against the Kiwis, Ishan Kishan opened alongside Rahul, with Rohit pushing himself down at No 3 and Kohli at No 4. The dramatic change in the batting had no positive outcome as India yet again struggled and were reeling at 40/3 in 7.4 overs with Kishan, Rahul and Rohit back in the dugout. For the next three inconsequential matches, India reverted to the tried and tested opening pair of Rohit and Rahul. Although India did bounce back after the losses to register wins against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia, it was too late by then.

There is no doubt that India's track record since that embarrassing early exit in the UAE has been impressive. Since last year's T20 World Cup, India have played 29 T20I matches of which the team won 22 and lost only six with one match being washed out.

India's consistent run in the format probably papers over how inconsistent that team has been with its opening pair.

For various reasons, ranging from infusing fresh blood at the top of the order to player unavailability due to injuries or workload management, the team in these 29 matches tried a staggering 10 different opening pairs.

These 10 different opening pairs were: KL Rahul-Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma-Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad-Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson-Rohit Sharma, Deepak Hooda-Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson-Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma-Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma-Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan-Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

Of the players that have opened for India in these matches, Kishan, Gaikwad, and Samson are not part of India's T20 World Cup squad and Iyer only finds his name in the backup list.

Such has been the insane churn at the top of the order that it left too many players unsure about their role in the team and the team management confused.

It is nearly a year since the last T20 World Cup and the next World Cup is now lurking around the corner. Yet, clouds of uncertainty still hover over what is India's opening combination in this format.

Such is the confusion that ahead of the three-match T20I series against Australia, the message coming from the management is that Kohli could open in a few matches.

At least with the squad for the World Cup now locked in, there is some certainty as to which players could open for India.

So, who opens with Rohit then?

The problem with Rahul opening the innings

Given the backing that Rahul has got right from the selectors all the way down to his teammates, it looks like he will be paired with the Indian skipper.

But pressure is mounting on Rahul because of his slow starts. His "strike rate" always comes under the scanner. On the eve of the first T20I match against Australia, Rahul said this was something he was working at.

Rahul is also targeted because he fails to deliver in the most important of matches for his teams. He makes up for the disappointing returns by scoring runs against the weaker sides.

Last year he got out on 3 against Pakistan and then followed it with a slowish 18 versus New Zealand. These two knocks were followed by three fifties against Namibia, Scotland and Afghanistan.

KL Rahul vs Pakistan during last year's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty) KL Rahul vs Pakistan during last year's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

This year in the Asia Cup, in the two matches against Pakistan, he returned scores of 0 and 28. He managed just 6 against the eventual champions, Sri Lanka. His only half-century came against a hapless Afghanistan.

In the 2022 IPL, Rahul played a slow knock of 79 in 53 balls when his team Lucknow Super Giants was chasing 208 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator. In the end, LSG fell short by 14 runs.

Advantages of Kohli opening

Although Kohli has not opened for a majority of his T20I career, he is no less an opener than Rahul.

Kohli has opened nine times for India in T20Is and has scored 400 runs at a strike rate of 161.29. In contrast, Rahul has opened in 43 matches and scored 1,524 runs at a strike rate of 138.79.

Also in the nine times that Kohli has opened, he has sent the ball beyond the boundary 59 times. It averages to 6.5 boundaries for every innings that Kohli has played as an opener. Rahul as an opener has hit 192 boundaries and averages 4.4 boundaries for every innings that he has batted in at the top of the order.

Although the sample size for Kohli is small, it gives us an indication as to who is the more aggressive of the two batters as an opener.

Although the sample size for Kohli is small, it gives us an indication that who is more aggressive of the two batters as an opener. (Image: AP) Although the sample size for Kohli is small, it gives us an indication that who is more aggressive of the two batters as an opener. (Image: AP)

There are a few other advantages for India in benching Rahul and making Kohli bat.

Suryakumar Yadav, India's highest-ranked T20I batter, and probably the only batsman in the squad with AB de Villiers' kind of ability to send the ball to unusual parts of the ground, will have to bat at No 3.

India can then afford to play both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in the same team. Yes, there are questions around Pant's form in T20Is as well, but Pant brings with him the benefit of being a left-hander.

If the team is sure of playing either Pant or Karthik, then the team can be stacked with an extra bowler. Having an extra bowler, be it a spinner or a fast bowler, will never backfire.

As things stand, KL Rahul will open the innings for India but the answer of the question "Who should open with Rohit Sharma?" is still debated.