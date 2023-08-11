CNBC TV18
Virat Kohli is Asia's highest paid Instagram celebrity

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 11, 2023 1:16:01 PM IST (Published)

According to the data presented by hopperhq, Kohli earns $ 1,384,000 for one Instagram post. This makes Kohli, who is also the most followed Asian on Istagram, the highest earning Asian on the list and 14th overall, just behind American actress, dancer and singer Jennifer Lopez.

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is the Asia's highest paid Instagram celebrity according to a list published by hopperhq.com.  Hopperhq, an Instagram scheduling tool, has published the 2023 edition of the Instagram Rich List. It is the seventh such list published by Hopper HQ that looks into the highest earning personalities via Instagram.

According to the data presented by hopperhq, Kohli earns $ 1,384,000 for one Instagram post. This makes Kohli, who is also the most followed Asian on Istagram, the highest earning Asian on the list and 14th overall, just behind American actress, dancer and singer Jennifer Lopez. The list is dominated by football legend Cristiano Ronaldo who earns a sum of $ 3,234,000 for one Instagram post. Ronaldo also became the first person to have over 600 million followers on Instagram.
Besides Kohli, other prominent Asians who feature in the list are singer and dancer Lisa Manobal (ranked 26th), actress Priyanka Chopra, (ranked 29th), actor, singer, model and businessman Lee Min-ho (ranked 55), author, actor, movie director, YouTuber Raditya Dika (ranked 73), Internet personality Riyaz Aly (ranked 77), actress, model and singer Davika Hoorne (ranked 80th) and actress Song Hyeko (ranked 93rd).
CricketInstagramVirat Kohli

