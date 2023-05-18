Virat Kohli hits a sizzling hundred against SRH, goes joint level with Chris Gayle for most centuries in the IPL

Kohli reached the three-figure mark in style as he thrashed a ball by Bhuvneshwar Kumar straight down the ground for a six. It was after four years that Kohli reached a century in the IPL. Kohli's previous hundred was against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2019 edition of the T20 league.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's star batsman Virat Kohli entertained the crowd present inside the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium of Hyderabad as he roared his way to a stunning hundred.

RCB were facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win game. A loss for the Faf du Plessis's side would have reduced their chances of qualifying for the playoffs to a great extent.

Batting first SRH were powered to 186/5 in 20 overs thanks to a hundred by Heinrich Klaasen. Klaasen hit 104 in 51 balls and his innings comprised of eight fours and six sixes.

But RCB were brutal in the run chase as Kohli hit an emphatic hundred and du Plessis scored a measured half-century. Their efforts meant that RCB had little problems in chasing down the target.

Kohli reached the three-figure mark in style as he thrashed a ball by Bhuvneshwar Kumar straight down the ground for a six. It was after four years that Kohli reached a century in the IPL. Kohli's previous hundred was against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2019 edition of the T20 league.

Kohli was eventually dismissed on the exact score of 100. His innings was studded with 12 fours and 4 sixes.

With the hundred, Kohli goes joint level with Chris Gayle as the batsman with most hundreds in the history of the IPL.

Both batters have notched six tons in their IPL career.

Kohli walked away with the Player of the Match award for the stunning display with the bat.

List of Virat Kohli's hundreds in the IPL:

1. 100* vs. Gujarat Titans at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

2. 108* vs. Rising Pune Super Giants at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

3. 109 vs. Gujarat Lions at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

4. 113 vs. Kings XI Punjab at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

5. 100 vs. Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

6. 100 vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.