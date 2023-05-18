Virat Kohli hits a sizzling hundred against SRH, goes joint level with Chris Gayle for most centuries in the IPL

Kohli reached the three-figure mark in style as he thrashed a ball by Bhuvneshwar Kumar straight down the ground for a six. It was after four years that Kohli reached a century in the IPL. Kohli's previous hundred was against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2019 edition of the T20 league.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's star batsman Virat Kohli entertained the crowd present inside the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium of Hyderabad as he roared his way to a stunning hundred.

RCB were facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win game. A loss for the Faf du Plessis's side would have reduced their chances of qualifying for the playoffs to a great extent.

Batting first SRH were powered to 186/5 in 20 overs thanks to a hundred by Heinrich Klaasen. Klaasen hit 104 in 51 balls and his innings comprised of eight fours and six sixes.