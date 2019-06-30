#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Virat Kohli gives thumbs-up to India's 'smart' orange jersey despite criticism back home

Updated : June 30, 2019 01:00 PM IST

The 'Men in Blue' will be wearing an orange-blue jersey to distinguish themselves from hosts England who wear a lighter version of blue.
The choice of orange has sparked debates back home with some opposition politicians accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right-wing Hindu nationalist party of pushing its trademark saffron hue on the team.
'I quite like it, I think it's right up there. For me it would be eight,' Kohli told reporters after being asked to rate the jersey from one to 10.
Virat Kohli gives thumbs-up to India's 'smart' orange jersey despite criticism back home
