Virat Kohli gives a fitting reply after getting trolled for eating in dressing room post dismissal in WTC final

Virat Kohli was trolled by social media users for eating in the dressing room and having a laugh with Shubman Gill and other Team India support staff after his dismissal.

Before the start of Day 3 at the Oval, Virat Kohli posted a quote by Mark Manson on his Instagram story to give a fitting reply to his trolls. The story read, "You must develop the ability to be disliked in order to free yourself from the prison of other people's opinions."

Virat Kohli was trolled by social media users for eating in the dressing room and having a laugh with Shubman Gill and other Team India support staff after his dismissal to Mitchell Starc on Thursday.

Take a look at Virat Kohli's Instagram post.

The sight of the players having a light moment in the dressing room while the Indian batters were facing a hard time on the pitch triggered some of the cricket fans. The sight of the players having a light moment in the dressing room while the Indian batters were facing a hard time on the pitch triggered some of the cricket fans.

India closed out the day's play at 151-5 at the stumps, trailing the Australian team by 318 runs. Rohit Sharma (15), Shubman Gill (13), Cheteshwar Pujara (14) and Kohli (14) failed to make an impact for Team India.

One of the Twitter users posted a meme saying, "Tendulkar didn't eat for 3 days after he got out early in that 2003 WC final. Meanwhile Kohli after getting out early in #WTCFinal2023."

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Australia tore out India's top order cheaply after finishing on 469 on day two of the World Test Championship final at the Oval on Thursday. Kohli was on 14, too, when he was stunned by a Mitchell Starc riser nicking his gloves and Steve Smith at second slip leaping high for the catch. Kohli walked into a roar from the sun-soaked crowd of 23,666 and walked off to barely a murmur.