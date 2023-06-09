CNBC TV18
Virat Kohli gives a fitting reply after getting trolled for eating in dressing room post dismissal in WTC final

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 9, 2023 5:24:28 PM IST (Updated)

Virat Kohli was trolled by social media users for eating in the dressing room and having a laugh with Shubman Gill and other Team India support staff after his dismissal.

Before the start of Day 3 at the Oval, Virat Kohli posted a quote by Mark Manson on his Instagram story to give a fitting reply to his trolls. The story read, "You must develop the ability to be disliked in order to free yourself from the prison of other people's opinions."

Virat Kohli was trolled by social media users for eating in the dressing room and having a laugh with Shubman Gill and other Team India support staff after his dismissal to Mitchell Starc on Thursday.
Take a look at Virat Kohli's Instagram post.
The sight of the players having a light moment in the dressing room while the Indian batters were facing a hard time on the pitch triggered some of the cricket fans.
