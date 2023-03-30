Virat Kohli’s Class 10 marksheet hits a super six on Internet

The star India batter whipped up a storm on social media when he recently shared his Class 10th mark sheet on the Koo app.

Former India captain Virat Kohli is regarded as King Kohli due to his spectacular game and indefatigable personality. But it looks like even the mighty Kohli struggled in mathematics. The star India batter whipped up a storm on social media when he recently shared his Class 10th mark sheet on the Koo app.

While sharing his mark sheet, Kohli (in a now-deleted post) wrote, “It is funny how the things that add the least to your mark sheet, add the most to your character.” A screenshot of Kohli’s Koo post has been shared by many fans on Twitter.

It's funny how the things that add the least to your marksheet, add the most to your character.10th Marksheet of@imVkohliजय श्री राम#ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/fm97q2JHMl — Raj (@MSD071845) March 30, 2023

Reports suggest that Kohli’s favourite subject was history as he was always keen to know about the past and learn from it.

ALSO READ |

The 34-year-old is currently looking forward to the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The talismanic batter is part of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s squad for the 16th straight season, having joined them as a 19-year-old in 2008. RCB’s first match is against five-time champion Mumbai Indians on April 2, Sunday.

Kohli had ended his Test century drought in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He will be now aiming to end RCB’s title drought.

The three-time runners-up had enjoyed a great season last year as they finished third under the leadership of Faf du Plessis. RCB were consistent throughout the league and recorded an impressive win in the eliminator against Lucknow SuperGiants.

ALSO READ | 7 incredible ODI records that Virat Kohli holds after his 166* knock against Sri Lanka

However, they were routed by the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. RCB’s legion of fans will hope that their team goes all the way this year. RCB have a healthy mix of young talent and experienced stars and are one of the strongest contenders to lift the trophy.