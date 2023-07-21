Virat Kohli breaks Virender Sehwag's record on Day 1 of India vs WI Test match

Now, only Sachin Tendulkar (15921), Rahul Dravid (13265), Sunil Gavaskar (10122), and VVS Laxman (8781) are ranked above Kohli in terms of most runs scored in Test cricket amongst Indians.Kohli has 8642 runs to his name in 111 Tests at an average of 49.38. He has notched 28 centuries and 30 half-centuries and has brought up tons in Australia, England, South Africa, and New Zealand amongst other countries.

In his 500th international appearance, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli surpassed Virender Sehwag to become the country’s fifth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket. Kohli needed to add only 32 to his total tally to breach Sehwag’s record of 8586 runs in the longest format of the game.

The 34-year-old instead produced a batting masterclass, bringing curtains down to the day being not out at 87 in 161 deliveries. Kohli came out to bat at the fall of the second wicket with the score reading 153/2 in the 36th over.

He bided his time, weathered the storm unleashed by the Caribbean bowlers in the second session and pounced upon every opportunity to fetch a boundary to steer India to a competitive total at stumps.

Kohli prodded along initially but he bagged eight boundaries and he was well-supported by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who came out to bat after vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane’s dismissal in the 51st over. Jadeja scored 36 off 84 deliveries including four boundaries and the two batsmen look set to pile up a big total on board on the second day of the game.

