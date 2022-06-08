It’s 200 million followers for Virat Kohli on Instagram, first for an Indian

Former captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli on Tuesday became the first Indian to cross the 200 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. He is one of the most popular cricketers in the world. In fact, he is the most-followed cricketer on Instagram. Now Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the only active sportsmen who have more followers on Instagram than Virat Kohli.

Kohli shared a special montage of his posts on Instagram and expressed gratitude after achieving the milestone. He thanked his fans and followers for their unconditional support and wrote “200 mil strong Thanks for all your support insta fam”.

ALSO READ:

Last year, Kohli became the first Asian celebrity to achieve 150 million followers on Instagram. He surpassed Brazilian footballer Neymar Junior. before achieving the 200 million followers mark on Instagram to become the third-most followed active athlete on the platform.

Kohli is arguably one of the most influencing sportspersons in the world and his social media popularity has surged in the last two years.

https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/cricket/watch-virat-kohli-shares-special-video-after-completing-200-million-followers-on-instagram-article-92066785