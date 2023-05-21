Virat Kohli hammers 101 vs Gujarat Titans, goes past Chris Gayle to become IPL's greatest-ever centurion

Kohli left behind former RCB batter Chris Gayle to create the record. The hundred against GT was Kohli's second century in as many games as he had hit 100 in 63 balls in RCB's outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad. With back-to-back hundreds Kohli also joined an exclusive list of IPL batters who have managed to reach three figure mark in two successive matches. Kohli joined Shikhar Dhawan and Jos Buttler as the batsmen with back-to-back IPL hundreds.

Virat Kohli on Sunday broke yet another Indian Premier League (IPL) record as he smashed a hundred against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final league stage match of IPL 2023 played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kohli's hundred was his seventh in the league and it made the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stalwart the league's greatest-ever centurion.

With 7263 runs, Kohli is already holds the record of being the batsman with the most runs in the IPL.

Kohli left behind former RCB batter Chris Gayle to create the record.

The hundred against GT was Kohli's second century in as many games as he had hit 100 in 63 balls in RCB's outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

With back-to-back hundreds Kohli also joined an exclusive list of IPL batters who have managed to reach three figure mark in two successive matches. Kohli joined Shikhar Dhawan and Jos Buttler as the batsmen with back-to-back IPL hundreds.

Kohli remained unconquered on 101 in 61 deliveries and his innings comprised of 13 fours and one six.

List of Virat Kohli's hundreds in the IPL:

1. 100* vs. Gujarat Titans at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

2. 108* vs. Rising Pune Super Giants at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

3. 109 vs. Gujarat Lions at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

4. 113 vs. Kings XI Punjab at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

5. 100 vs. Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

6. 100 vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

7. 101* vs. Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.