Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Games 2023 after injuring her knee in training

Doctors have recommended her surgery and she will undergo the same in Mumbai on August 17.

Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat has withdrawn from the Asian Games 2023 after injuring her left knee during training on August 13, Sunday. Doctors have recommended her surgery and she will undergo the same in Mumbai on August 17.

Phogat expressed disappointment at being unable to retain the Gold Medal that she had earned in the previous edition of the tournament in 2018. However, she claimed that she has informed of her situation to the concerned authorities immediately so that a reserve player could be sent in her place to the quadrennial competition.

“I wanted to share an extremely sad piece of news. A couple of days ago on 13th August 2023, I injured my left knee in training. After doing the scans and examinations, the doctor has said that unfortunately, surgery is the only option for me to recover,” the 28-year-old wrote on social media.

🙏 pic.twitter.com/8irSqwozbL — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) August 15, 2023 She added, “I will be undergoing surgery on 17th August in Mumbai. It was my dream to retain my Asian Games Gold medal for India which I won in 2018 at Jakarta. But unfortunately, this injury has ruled out my participation now. I have informed concerned authorities immediately so that the Reserve player can be sent to the Asian Games.” She added, “I will be undergoing surgery on 17th August in Mumbai. It was my dream to retain my Asian Games Gold medal for India which I won in 2018 at Jakarta. But unfortunately, this injury has ruled out my participation now. I have informed concerned authorities immediately so that the Reserve player can be sent to the Asian Games.”

Also Read:

The grappler reiterated her intention to come back stronger to get her preparations underway for the Olympics 2024 in Paris. She asked her fans and supporters to keep supporting her as it provides her with a lot of strength.

Phogat was the face of the wrestlers’ protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh. She was provided an automatic entry to the Asian Games, along with Bajrang Punia, which invited the wrath of teenager Antim Panghal who had won the trials in the 55kg weight category. Panghal will now make it to the Asian Games as she was on standby for Phogat.