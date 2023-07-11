Villarreal CF sign ex-FC Barcelona star Denis Suarez on a three-year-long contract

By CNBCTV18.com

Lack of adequate playing time and turning up for a relegated Espanyol side probably affected his numbers last year. On the other hand, a switch to Villarreal might help him uplift his performances and deliver on a more consistent and efficient basis. The Yellow Submarine finished fifth in the standings and narrowly missed out on qualifying for the playoffs by seven points. Suarez might play a vital role for them as Villarreal push for a qualification to the UEFA Champions League next season.

Villarreal CF have reached an agreement with Denis Suárez, who will wear the iconic yellow jersey for the next three seasons. The Galician lands in Villarreal for his second spell as a Groguet. He played for the Yellow Submarine in the 2015/16 season, on loan from Sevilla FC, with great success. That season he played a total of 48 games, scoring five goals and providing 13 assists. He was an important part of Villarreal CF's run to the semi-finals of the Europa League – which he finished as the competition's top scorer - and fourth spot finish in LALIGA EA SPORTS.

Now 29, Denis Suárez has played for Manchester City, FC Barcelona, Sevilla FC, Arsenal, RC Celta and RCD Espanyol, as well as Villarreal CF.