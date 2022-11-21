English
Homesports News

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu breaks England's record to score 500 runs in List A match

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu breaks England's record to score 500 runs in List A match

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu breaks England's record to score 500 runs in List A match
By CNBCTV18.com

Tamil Nadu posted its impressive score on the back of a record-breaking 416-run opening partnership between Sai Sudharsan and Narayan Jagadeesan.

The Tamil Nadu cricket team broke the world record for the most runs scored in a List-A cricket match by putting up over 500 runs in 50 overs in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. Tamil Nadu broke the world record for most runs in a limited-overs match as the team posted a score of 506/2, beating England’s record of 498/4 against the Netherlands earlier in the year.

Tamil Nadu posted its impressive score on the back of a record-breaking 416-run opening partnership between Sai Sudharsan and Narayan Jagadeesan. Sudharsan managed to score a mammoth 154 runs off of 102 balls, including 19 fours and 2 sixes. Jagadeesan also scored a magnificent 277 runs off of 141 balls, including 25 fours and 15 sixes.
While the two were caught out, batters Baba Aparajith and Baba Indrajith scored 31 runs each to reach the 506-run tally. Records tumbled in this match. Jagadeesan broke the record of most runs scored in the limited overs format beating Surrey batsman Alistair Brown’s record of 268 runs against Glamorgan in 2002.
ALSO READ:
France striker Karim Benzema out of World Cup with injury
He also broke the record of scoring five consecutive centuries in List A matches beating players like Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal who had scored four consecutive centuries each. Earlier, only three batters had managed to notch four centuries on the trot – Kumar Sangakkara in 2014-15, Alviro Petersen in 2015-16 and Devdutt Padikkal in 2020-21.
Jagadeesan required 114 balls to score his double hundred against Arunachal Pradesh. With this, he became the joint-fastest batter to score a double hundred in men’s List A cricket. Previously, Australia’s Travis Head also scored a double hundred off 14 balls against Queensland in the Marsh One-Day Cup in 2021.
While Arunachal Pradesh still has to bat, it is unlikely that the team will be able to chase down the massive 507 runs to win. With Jagadeesan having scored 624 runs in six matches already and the tournament still ongoing, he might break a few more records in the days to come.
ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar vs Ecuador: Enner Valencia condemns Qatar to unwanted record with brace in WC opener
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published:  IST
