Viacom18 wins BCCI media rights for both TV and digital

Reliance Industries owned Viacom 18 won the BCCI media rights for the domestic and international games to be played in India. Viacom 18 has won the media rights for both television as well as the digital platforms. The media firm has bagged the rights for a total amount of Rs. 5996.4 crore.
Congratulations @viacom18 🤝 for winning the @BCCI Media Rights for both linear and digital for the next 5 years. India Cricket will continue to grow in both spaces as after @IPL, and @wplt20, we extend the partnership @BCCI Media Rights as well. Together we will continue to…— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 31, 2023
Also a big thank you to @starindia @DisneyPlusHS for your support over the years. You played a key role in making India Cricket reach its fans across the globe. 2/2— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 31, 2023
For the the five year period of 2023 to 2028, the bilateral cricket matches played in India will be broadcast on Sports 18 while at the same time they will be streamed on the JioCinemas app.
